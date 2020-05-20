Redmi TV X Series Launch Set For May 26: Everything You Need to Know

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to expand its smart TV operations in the Redmi series lineup by launching the new Redmi TV X series in China on May 26. The smart TVs which will be launched alongside the Redmi 10X smartphone will be available in three models - Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, and Redmi TV X65.

Xiaomi President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to tease the new Redmi TV X series. Interestingly, the number in the name denotes the screen size of the models in inches. However, the company has not shared any other details on the Redmi TV X Series, including the pricing.

It is notable that the Redmi TV X Series will not be the first smart TV launched by Redmi. The company currently sells two Redmi TV models in China - the 98-inch and 70-inch panels respectively. Moreover, if reports from tipster Ishan Agarwal are to be believed, then the Redmi TV X series models could be under Xiaomi's OLED TV segments. From the poster, it can also be inferred, that the Redmi TV X Series models will offer thin bezels.

As far as India is concerned, which is one of the biggest markets for Xiaomi, it will be interesting to see whether the company plans to launch the Redmi TV X Series in the country. Notably, Xiaomi has already launched its flagship Mi 10 5G phone in India along with other accessories like the Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and a robot vacuum cleaner. Therefore, questions remain on whether Xiaomi will once again reserve its best TV models for the Chinese market, as always, or will it launch them in India by the end of this year or early 2021.