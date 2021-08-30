Redmi TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on Sept 3: Everything We Know in Photos

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds in India on September 3. Although the details of the earbuds remain clear, Xiaomi had earlier announced the launch of Redmi 10 Prime on the same day. The company already sells TWS earbuds in India under the Redmi brand and launched the Redmi Earbuds 2C in the country in October last year. The Redmi Earbuds 2C carry a price tag of Rs 1,299. Xiaomi also sells multiple Redmi TWS earbuds in China under the AirDots series.
Redmi may be planning to launch Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds in India on September 3. A dedicated micro-site shows that the upcoming buds will carry a Qualcomm processor. The same chipset features on mi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds.
The Redmi buds will come with Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. It means the earbuds will work with both Android and iOS devices.
The company claims the Redmi earbuds will offer 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case.