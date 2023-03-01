Redmi Unveils 300W Charging Tech For Smartphones, Promises Full Battery In Under 5 Minutes

Redmi is now entering the fast charging arena with its ridiculous 300W charging tech for smartphones. The sub-brand of Xiaomi has shared the teaser of this new feature for its devices which should be coming to the market in the near future. With this charging speed, Redmi says you can get a fully charged phone in under 5 minutes, which is just crazy.

The company also has a video to prove its claim and show us how a Redmi phone manages to pull this off. Redmi says it has used the Redmi Note 12 Discovery variant that packs a 4100mAh battery for its testing.

The charging tech used on the phone gives you 50 percent juice in 2 minutes 11 seconds and it manages to touch the full level in under 5 minutes, as claimed by the company.

Interestingly, the video from Redmi showing this charging tech work has a charging reader on the left of the screen, and we noticed that the phone seems to max out at 290W, which is not bad either.

It is also evident that most of the fast charging happens till 65 percent and then we saw the charging speed drop down to 100W, probably to preserve the battery health for long charging cycles. Redmi has not talked about its launch plans for this charging tech, so till then Realme with its 240W charging will be the leading brand in this arena.

But it is hard to argue that beyond a point these charging speeds are literally getting out of hand. And we also notice that the faster the charging speed in question, the battery capacity is coming down.

We are hoping that it is not a case of compromising the battery life to offer it a faster charging speed. And yes, how soon before we see a 400W charging speed, which goes from 0 to 100 in like 2 minutes (quicker than you make a Maggi)? Not discounting that at all.

