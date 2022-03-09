Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India: Check Out Prices, Specifications And More

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today launched its latest smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. Redmi launched the smartphones during a physical offline event in Bengaluru. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes as an affordable smartwatch offering and will go on sale in the country starting March 15. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with features like 5ATM water resistance and an SpO2 sensor, along with other features. Let us take a look at how much the Redmi Watch 2 Lite costs and the specifications or features that it comes with:

Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Price

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has been priced in India at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale on Amazon, Xiaomi’s website, and Mi Home stores, along with other offline retailers in India. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has been launched in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Ivory. The straps on the smartwatch are available in black, blue, brown, ivory, and olive colour options.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a 1.55-inch TFT display with an HD resolution and more than 120 watch faces. The smartwatch comes with an SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen concentration, and a heart rate monitor. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite also comes with Sleep and Stress monitoring and has more than 100 fitness modes. It also comes with a menstrual cycle tracking feature for women to track their periods.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite also comes with in-built GPS that gives users GPS-based location data without the need of their smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Prices

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have also been launched in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM model of this phone comes for Rs 19,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro’s first sale in India is on March 23. The Redmi Note Pro+, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options come for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The first sale date for this phone is lined up on March 23.

