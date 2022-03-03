Redmi Watch 2 Lite Smartwatch to Launch in India on March 9: All Details

The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch the Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch in India on March 9, the company announced earlier today. The upcoming smartwatch debuted globally last year and is a toned-down version of the Redmi Smart Watch 2 regular that is yet to launch in India. Xiaomi had earlier confirmed the launch of new Redmi phones - Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India on the same day. Recently, the company unveiled their latest Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness wearable for Rs 3,999.

Since the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is already available in select markets, the specification details of the smartwatch are available online. The Mi Global website shows the Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes in three colours (Ivory, Black, Blue) and measures 10.7mm in thickness. The watch sports a square-shaped dial that has a flat edge design. It gets a 1.55-inch touch display with 320×360 pixels resolution and a physical button on the right side.

It begins! 🏁Chase For Confidence 💁‍♀️Chase For Style 😎#ChaseForMore 💯 Watch out for the all-new #RedmiWatch2Lite, coming your way on 09.03.2022. 🖤 👀➡️ https://t.co/JoekB7mKIQ pic.twitter.com/1RUAsFoxGp — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 3, 2022

Sensors onboard include an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch packs a 262mAh battery that is touted to deliver 10 hours of backup with typical usage and five days of backup with heavy usage mode. In terms of build, we get a 5ATM water-resistant body that should ensure protection against light rain or occasional splashes.

Users can use the Redmi Watch 2 Lite with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones and connectivity can be established over Bluetooth. Fitness features include 100 workout modes, SpO2, 24-hour heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. The Redmi Watch 2 was launched in China for CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,700). It could be priced around the same range in India. Currently, Xiaomi sells Redmi Watch in India at Rs 3,999.

