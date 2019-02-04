English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Redmi Working on Flagship Phone with Snapdragon 855 Processor
A Redmi smartphone with the high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC seems to be in the works .
After launching the Redmi Note 7 in China, it was said that the newly formed sub-brand will now be working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. There was also a report that the company will not be restricted to budget device and that a high-end smartphone is also in the works.
A new report now says that the company is indeed working on a flagship phone which will be running on a Snapdragon 855, the latest and most powerful SoC from Qualcomm.
Lu Weibing who is the General Manager at Redmi, has shared a post on Weibo with a photo of him and his Redmi team members in Xiaomi’s Shenzhen R&D facility. Apparently the team was gathered to discuss the future of the Redmi brand and upcoming devices in detail. The post also mentions the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship device.
Right after the launch of the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had confirmed the same information on his Weibo channel which spotted by ITHome. There was also a report saying that the flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 will be priced around CNY 2,500 (Rs 26,000 approx). At the company’s Redmi Note 7 event, it was confirmed that the company is also working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro which will feature the new 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor which is planned for launch post-Spring Festival this year.
