Redmi Working on Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 855
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the company is working on a high-end smartphone.
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the company is working on a high-end smartphone.
It seems that Xiaomi’s newly announced sub-brand Redmi is not going to stick to budget devices. After announcing the Redmi Note 7 at an event China, a report has come out that suggests that the company is going to launch a high-end device running on the new Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm.
Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed this information on his Weibo channel which spotted by ITHome. A separate report says that the flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 will be priced around CNY 2,500 (Rs 26,000 approx). The report goes on ti say that at the company’s Redmi Note 7 event, it confirmed that it also working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro which will feature the new 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It is also planned for launch post Spring Festival this year.
Just earlier this week, Xiaomi had announced that its popular budget series Redmi, will be separated into its own sub-brand. The new Redmi sub-brand was said to continue its focus on budget devices.
Just yesterday the company launched the Redmi Note 7 featuring a water drop notch, dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor and a new glass design. The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.
At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.
