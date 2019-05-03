English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Redmi X Flagship Phone to Get "A Better Name", Reveals Redmi GM Lu Weibing
The Redmi X will go up against Realme, which is apparently confirmed to be releasing a smartphone called the Realme X.
Redmi X unofficial posters were leaked on the internet yesterday, leading to speculations about the long-expected flagship smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Now, Redmi general manager, Lu Weibing has posted on Weibo that the smartphone will not be called Redmi X, and that it will get "a better name". It might be a slight jab at its rival and Oppo sub-brand Realme, which is apparently certain to be releasing a smartphone called Realme X.
Redmi and Realme are both aimed at the budget segment of devices, and have been at war against each other since forever. The Redmi X, on this note, is expected to take the brand to further heights by releasing a smartphone that is in line with the most powerful flagship smartphones in the market. It is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and feature top of the line specifications in terms of memory and native storage. Furthermore, it is also expected to get a triple camera setup, most likely powered by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The leaked poster also suggests that the Redmi flagship will get a full-screen design and a pop-out camera mechanism, going toe-to-toe with Oppo in terms of offering a flagship smartphone experience.
Given that Redmi was isolated as a sub-brand to demarcate the difference between the Redmi, Xiaomi and Poco brands, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi gets past the confusing product placement in terms of what a device offers. The smartphone is almost certain to be released at a budget pricing, since it would fall under the Redmi brand. Given that Xiaomi has the tendency to offer more value for the money, we may also expect Xiaomi to throw in features such as in-display fingerprint sensors. Weibing posting about the Redmi X's name also confirms that Redmi is indeed working on such a phone, and it remains to be seen what the Redmi flagship is eventually named.
