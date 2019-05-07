English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
Past leaks claimed the handset would be called Redmi X. But, a fresh leak suggests that the previous leaks were offbeat and it might actually be called the “Redmi K20 Pro”.
Redmi Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Not Redmi X Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker (image: www.ithome.com )
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi's offshoot Redmi is working on a flagship device, which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Past leaks claimed the handset would be called Redmi X. But, a fresh leak suggests that the previous leaks were offbeat and it might actually be called the “Redmi K20 Pro”.
The cover confirms that the Redmi flagship or the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It also suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery setup that is also seen on the latest Redmi Note 7 series, and 48MP rear camera.
Talking about the display, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display which is destined to have Full HD+ resolution. The leaked document reveals that the device is powered by a large 4,000 mAh battery. Noteworthy, it also supports 27 W fast charging which can speedily charge the device from zero to full. Other details including the price, resolution of front-facing selfie camera and storage variants will be publicised once it officially launches.
The smartphone is almost certain to be released at a budget pricing, since it would fall under the Redmi brand. Given that Xiaomi has the tendency to offer more value for the money, we may also expect Xiaomi to throw in features such as in-display fingerprint sensors. Weibing posting about the Redmi k20 Pro's name also confirms that Redmi is indeed working on such a phone, and it remains to be seen what the Redmi flagship is eventually named.
The cover confirms that the Redmi flagship or the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It also suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery setup that is also seen on the latest Redmi Note 7 series, and 48MP rear camera.
Talking about the display, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display which is destined to have Full HD+ resolution. The leaked document reveals that the device is powered by a large 4,000 mAh battery. Noteworthy, it also supports 27 W fast charging which can speedily charge the device from zero to full. Other details including the price, resolution of front-facing selfie camera and storage variants will be publicised once it officially launches.
The smartphone is almost certain to be released at a budget pricing, since it would fall under the Redmi brand. Given that Xiaomi has the tendency to offer more value for the money, we may also expect Xiaomi to throw in features such as in-display fingerprint sensors. Weibing posting about the Redmi k20 Pro's name also confirms that Redmi is indeed working on such a phone, and it remains to be seen what the Redmi flagship is eventually named.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Congratulations M and H: Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Message Welcoming Royal Baby
- Met Gala 2019: How Lady Gaga Changed Four Dresses in One Go
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results