Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi's offshoot Redmi is working on a flagship device, which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Past leaks claimed the handset would be called Redmi X. But, a fresh leak suggests that the previous leaks were offbeat and it might actually be called the “Redmi K20 Pro”.The cover confirms that the Redmi flagship or the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It also suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery setup that is also seen on the latest Redmi Note 7 series, and 48MP rear camera.Talking about the display, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display which is destined to have Full HD+ resolution. The leaked document reveals that the device is powered by a large 4,000 mAh battery. Noteworthy, it also supports 27 W fast charging which can speedily charge the device from zero to full. Other details including the price, resolution of front-facing selfie camera and storage variants will be publicised once it officially launches.The smartphone is almost certain to be released at a budget pricing, since it would fall under the Redmi brand. Given that Xiaomi has the tendency to offer more value for the money, we may also expect Xiaomi to throw in features such as in-display fingerprint sensors. Weibing posting about the Redmi k20 Pro's name also confirms that Redmi is indeed working on such a phone, and it remains to be seen what the Redmi flagship is eventually named.