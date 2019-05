Redmi X With Pop-Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaks in Unofficial Poster

There have been a bunch of rumours in the past suggesting that Redmi might be working on a flagship device. However, the company hasn’t confirmed of any such plans, in fact, the company director himself has said that no such device is going to arrive.A new alleged render of the phone has popped up on Weibo which seems to be the real deal. From the looks of it, the Redmi X will feature a bezel-less display with no notch business. There is also a glass back along with a triple main camera. The front pop-up camera seems to be placed in the middle. There is clearly no authenticity here, but the renders somehow look convincing.The Redmi X is expected to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor, but it could even be a something down the line of a mid-range processor like the Snapdragon 710 or the 730. The triple camera at the back should have a 48-megapixel sensor considering the Redmi Note 7 Pro and a variety of smartphones on the market are making use of the high-resolution sensor.Some say that this handset is going to be a direct competitor for the recently leaked Realme X, however there is no confirmation on that handset either. There are also certain reports suggesting that this handset could be rebranded as the Poco F2 for the Indian market, considering it has flagship specs.