Redmi Y2 Sale Today at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com: Here is How to Buy

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale today on Amazon India website at 12 pm. The device can also be purchased through Mi Online Store India. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a higher version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that will retail for Rs 12,999. In terms of offers, Amazon India is offering Rs 500 instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards when used for the purchase of the Redmi Y2. Apart from this Airtel is also offering a Rs 1,800 instant cashback to Redmi Y2 buyers, and up to 240GB data free.In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.