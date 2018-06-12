English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Redmi Y2 Sale Today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications And More
The Redmi Y2 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and Rs. 12,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, respectively.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With 16MP AI Selfie Camera and Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India- Detailed Image Gallery (image: News18.com)
Xiaomi's latest smartphone for the Indian market- Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale today on Amazon India website at 12 pm. The device can also be purchased through Mi Online Store India. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a higher version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that will retail for Rs 12,999. In terms of launch offers, Amazon India is offering Rs 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards when used for the purchase of the Redmi Y2. Apart from this Airtel is also offering a Rs 1,800 instant cashback to Redmi Y2 buyers, and up to 240GB data free.
In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics