RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II Launched: New Xiaomi Laptops Offer 10th Gen Intel Processors

Xiaomi has launched two new laptops under its RedmiBook lineup in China, earlier today. The new laptops are the RedmiBook 16 and the second generation RedmiBook 14 II, both of which now come with 10th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350 discrete GPUs. With a clear play on value, the two new RedmiBook laptops will be available for sale in China from July 15, although international launch plans and pricing remain unknown as of now. The new RedmiBook laptops mark a departure from AMD’s platform, with 10nm Ice Lake Intel Core processors taking up the performance baton now.

RedmiBook 16: Full specifications and price

The RedmiBook 16 offers two processor options, between a Core i5 10th gen SKU and a Core i7 SKU. Both the configurations support up to 16GB DDR4 memory, as well as 512GB PCIe SSD storage. Each also feature dedicated graphics options with 2GB of GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The narrow bezel display offers a 16-inch screen with full HD resolution, which is fairly standard. The laptop further offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 46Whr charger, with 65W charging via USB-C. Prices for the RedmiBook 16 are CNY 4,999 (~Rs 53,500) for the Core i5 variant, and CNY 5,699 (~Rs 61,000) for the Core i7 variant. The RedmiBook 16 weighs 1.8kg.

RedmiBook 14 II: Full specifications and price

The RedmiBook 14 II comes in four variants, with all variants offering 512GB SSD storage. Two of the variants are powered by 10th gen Intel Core i5 processors, with the 8GB RAM SKU priced at CNY 4,699 (~Rs 50,200), and the 16GB RAM SKU costing CNY 4,999 (~Rs 53,500). With the Core i7 processor, the RedmiBook 14 II costs CNY 5,399 (~Rs 57,700) for the 8GB RAM SKU, and CNY 5,699 (~Rs 61,000) for the 16GB variant. The RedmiBook 14 II retains all the ports and connectivity features of the RedmiBook 16, and in terms of display, offers a 14-inch full HD display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, hence being more precise and pixel-dense than the 16-inch counterpart. The laptop is powered by a 40Whr charger, and has the same charging rate and interface. It weighs 1.3kg.

While both the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 will go on sale in China from July 15, it now remains to be seen if Xiaomi decides to bring the two laptops to India and other markets too, later this year.