RedmiBook Laptop Will Debut in India on August 3, Xiaomi Reveals

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Redmi’s first laptop in India on August 3. Although the Xiaomi sub-brand has been selling laptops in its home country China since 2019, it appears the company is hoping to expand its IoT portfolio after launching its first 5G phone, Redmi Note 10T 5G, earlier this month. In a tweet, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain said that the upcoming ‘RedmiBook’ would join the existing line of Redmi products, like power bank, TWS earbuds, smart TV, and more. A dedicated micro-site notes that fans can also win Redmi goodies by answering a question from the website on Twitter. The laptop will feature a dark grey colour finish.

At the moment, Redmi has not yet revealed the exact model that is launching in India early next month. Speculations are that the company would likely bring the original RedmiBook from 2019, based on the promotional picture on Twitter. If speculations are accurate, we can expect a 14-inch RedmiBook with up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, up to 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD), and 10 hours of battery life per charge. Xiaomi could also introduce the RedmiBook 16 from July 2020 that comes with more advance 10th-generation Intel CPUs. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will price the new RedmiBook in India without cutting demand for its own Mi laptops. Both 14-inch and 16-inch RedmiBooks carried price tags around Rs 50,000-mark and could be priced around Rs 40,000-mark in India. Currently, Xiaomi’s most expensive laptop Mi Notebook 14 Horizon’s price starts at Rs 54,999.

Our resident tech fiddler @potato_lovah was too mesmerized by RedmiBook’s design to get any of his lines right.And we are sure you won’t be able to take your eyes off either. #SuperStartLife with #RedmiBook on 03.08.21 Answer & WIN https://t.co/0LL34G2Znr pic.twitter.com/LUWBu0lkmB — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) July 28, 2021

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi would also hope to rival existing players, like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer that dominate the PC market in India. The upcoming RedmiBook would also compete against its Chinese counterpart Realme that is preparing to launch RealmeBook this year.

