RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-Learning Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its first laptop in the Indian market, the RedmiBook series that includes the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook E-Learning Edition. The laptops come with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processors and start at a price of Rs 41,999 for the E-Learning Edition and Rs 49,999 for the RedmiBook Pro. The laptops will be on sale in India via Flipkart and buyers can avail up to Rs 3,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook E-Learning Edition will go on sale in India starting August 6.

The RedmiBook Pro is the higher performance variant of the two and comes with Intel’s 11th Generation Core i5-11200H SoC paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The processor is paired with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor. The laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with an 81.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook Pro is equipped with Wi-fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. Further, the laptop comes with one USB 2.0 port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a LAN port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life and can charge 50 percent in just 33 minutes.

The RedmiBook E-Learning Edition, on the other hand, is powered with an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 4.1GHz. The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. The RedmiBook E-Learning Edition also has a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is also claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The RedmiBook E-Learning Edition also comes with a variety of HDMI, LAN, and USB ports, similar to the RedmiBook Pro.

