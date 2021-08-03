Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch its first laptop in India today. Although the official moniker remains unclear, the laptop is rumoured to be called RedmiBook 15. Fans can watch the live stream today at 12 PM via Xiaomi India social media channels and on YouTube. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the India-specific RedmiBook will feature a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, 11th-generation Intel processors with SSD storage, and a Charcoal Grey finish. Its dedicated micro-site further reveals that the laptop will deliver up to 10 hours of battery. The promotional images highlight thick bezels, USB Type-C port on the right side. On the left, there are two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Overall, the laptop appears to take inspiration from older Apple MacBooks.

Meanwhile, a report by 91Mobiles recently claimed that the RedmiBook 15 would feature an LCD panel and carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors coupled with 8GB of RAM. The laptop will reportedly use PCIe SSD and come available in two storage options of 256GB and 512GB. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook 15 might support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 and run on Windows 10 out of the box. The packaging may also include a 65W charger. In terms of pricing, RedmiBook 15 is said to be priced in India under Rs 50,000.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi would also hope to rival existing players, like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer that dominate the PC market in India. The upcoming RedmiBook would also compete against its Chinese counterpart Realme that is preparing to launch RealmeBook this year. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will price the new RedmiBook in India without cutting demand for its own Mi laptops. Currently, Xiaomi’s most expensive laptop in India Mi Notebook 14 Horizon’s price starts at Rs 54,999.

