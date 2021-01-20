Redmi's First Gaming Smartphone Confirmed to Launch This Year, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is well-known for its budget offerings, but it appears that the company will enter the gaming smartphone segment with a new device this year. Redmi general manager Lu Weibing in a post on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo has revealed that the Redmi gaming handset would come at a "price that cannot be refused," although its exact details remain unclear, at the moment. Additionally, the company executive has announced that a new Redmi device would pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which further features an integrated 5G modem. It is unclear whether this MediaTek-powered handset and Redmi’s aforementioned first gaming phone are the same devices.

Weibing has also announced that the next-generation Redmi K40 smartphone will debut next month; however, its exact launch date remains unclear. The new K40 series is further said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Interestingly, Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas recently suggested the arrival of a new device alongside Redmi K40 next month. A notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station claimed earlier today that the upcoming Redmi gaming smartphone would pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, under the hood. All this indicates, the new Redmi gaming device might arrive in February with the latest MediaTek processor, under the hood. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to share more details over its upcoming smartphones.

With its first gaming smartphone, Redmi would also hope to rival popular gaming devices by Black Shark and Nubia.

Meanwhile, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme have also announced that the smartphone brands will release new phones powered by the latest MediaTek SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that was unveiled alongside the Dimensity 1100 is based on 6nm process and comes with an integrated 5G modem that further supports 5G NSA and SA modes. It also supports up to 168Hz refresh rate at full-HD+ resolution. Additionally, the chipset features the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports a maximum of 16GB LDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 storage.