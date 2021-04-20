Redmi's First Gaming Smartphone With Triple Cameras, Shoulder Buttons Confirmed to Launch on April 27

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of its first gaming smartphone, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version on April 27. As per a teaser pointed on Weibo (via GSMArena), the smartphone will pack triple rear cameras and feature pop-up buttons similar to the side sensitive AirTriggers on devices like Asus ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 or actual shoulder buttons on Black Shark series - to provide a gamepad-like experience directly on the smartphone. As expected, the phone would first debut in China that might come to global markets including India where the company enjoys massive popularity. However, it is still a speculation, and the Chinese tech company is yet to confirm this development.

Back in January, Redmi general manager Lu Weibing had revealed that the Redmi gaming smartphone would come at a “price that cannot be refused." The phone is also said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that debuted with the Realme GT Neo last month. Another report recently claimed that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version might feature a hole-punch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support 67W fast charging. The primary camera is said to be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, though details about the other phones remain unclear.

To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is designed specifically for high-end 5G phones, competes against Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. It is based on a 6nm process and comes with an integrated 5G modem that supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation (2cc) across FDD and TDD, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Dual SIM Dual Standby 5G, and VoNR. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is said to deliver up to 22 percent faster CPU performance that is seemingly 25 percent more power-efficient than the predecessors. Meanwhile, more details about the upcoming Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version is expected from Xiaomi.

