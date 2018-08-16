Reebok Fast Flexweave Review: A Shoe That Works Great Outdoors And in The Gym

Not every footwear brand, irrespective of what they feel, do not make good looking running or training shoes. Reebok had nailed it with the Floatride series of running shoes, and now has repeated that success with the updates to the Fast Flexweave shoes. One look at the design, and you will surely want to look closely. The new colourway combinations include white/alloy/grey/black, black/primal red/white and black/ash grey/white, to name a few. The fiber weave pattern on the upper, known as Flexweave, has a very neat pattern and the heel support as well as the lacing system merge well with it. The new Fast Flexweave shoes are priced at Rs9,999.Reebok’s Fast Flexweave upper has strands of fiber weaved together in a figure-8 formation. Slip your foot in, and this instantly feels a tad stiffer than a lot of sock-like uppers common in running shoes these days. This perhaps could mean that the Fast Flexweave will hold up better in the long run and be more resilient to rough use. There advantage of this sort of a shoe upper, as compared with a typical nylon or textile upper, is the extra ventilation that is on offer. The inner layer of the Fast Flexweave doesn’t provide a lot of padding for the upper part of the foot—because that is the whole purpose of a knit upper, to provide a snug fit. However, there is good amounts of cushioning on the sides, which makes this shoe comfortable to wear for long hours at a stretch.The Fast Flexweave tips the scales around Rs240 grams. This is at par with the Nike Odyssey React. Simply put, these shoes are some of the lightest you would find for running.We had noticed with the previous series of the Fast Flexweave that the inner layer of the Flexweave upper felt a bit rough initially, on the skin, if you wore this without socks. That has changed with this update, and we didn’t notice the same issue this time around.It is often expected that an upper of a running shoe has to be an all-rounder of sorts—it should offer good amounts of ventilation and breathability, be supple and comfortable to wear for long hours, yet be stiff and robust enough to provide support and last long. All this, while having to look good too. Not every shoe company can do the balancing act well, but that is now two successes in a row for Reebok.The Fast Flexweave feels light to wear. Slip your foot in, and it feels extremely comfortable. This is one shoe that you don’t necessarily have to “break-in” before it becomes comfortable for you. That is a big upgrade, from whatever shoe you are switching over from.Reebok uses what it calls a 3D Foam midsole, and the underfoot cushioning is quite good. Like the previous series, the latest Fast Flexweave shoe’s midsole feels slightly stiffer side near the toe, which is great for feedback from the surface you are walking, jogging or running on. However, we do feel that at present, the 3D Foam midsole is a tad too thin, Reebok will need to update the mid-sole technology sooner rather than later, to compete with Nike’s React foam (which we feel sets the benchmark for running shoes right now—the Epic React Flyknit, for example) and Puma’s updated Ignite Foam which uses beads for cushioning and reactiveness. The outsole design of the Fast Flexweave has different tread patterns and grooves working in sync and provide good grip during change or direction and on otherwise slippery surfaces. There is the added carbon rubber rim around the heel area, for better support and extra structural rigidity.The updated Reebok Fast Flexweave retains all the ingredients of a well-balanced fitness shoe. This will be equally at home for a morning jog or run, a treadmill session or in a gym. It effortlessly ticks off the checklist for comfort, balance and looks. The proverbial cherry on the cake would have to be the price—in terms of the competition with the brands that matter, the Fast Flexweave goes head on against the Nike Odyssey React (around Rs 11,995; nike.com/in) which has the benchmark setting React mid-sole foam and the Puma Hybrid Rocket Runner (Rs9,999; in.puma.com) which has a rather uncommon design.