Registrations Open for Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament With Rs 7 Lakh+ Prize Pool

One of South Asia's leading esports company NODWIN Gaming has announced its first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile tournament called the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020. The registrations for the tournament started on November 20, and the organisers have announced a prize pool of more than Rs 7,00,000. The matches will also be streamed live on NODWIN's YouTube and Facebook handles, the company said.

"With India in full swing for mobile esports welcomed Call of Duty: Mobile with a warm heart. With Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge, NODWIN Gaming aims at building a robust ecosystem for the game and its community in the country," the company said in its announcement. NODWIN's MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee said that the tournament will act as a platform for the gamers to make a name for themselves. The cups are open for everyone to register and participate. There will be a total of 4 cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6,48,000. The winners of the cups for both the modes will move on to the grand finale set to take place on December 28.

Interested Call of Duty: Mobile gamers can register for the tournament on NODWIN's official website.

The Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 comes at a time when the most popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is working on coming back to India. PUBG Mobile is coming back as a game tailored specifically for Indian gamers and a new name - PUBG Mobile India. It is not known as to when PUBG Mobile India will be launched for Indian gamers, but reports suggest it could be any day before the end of this year.