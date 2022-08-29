Reliance AGM 2022: Mukesh Ambani Lists Jio's 4G Accomplishments, Says 5G Will Further Boost Digital Growth

Reliance Industries today held its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the company’s chairman Mr Mukesh Ambani took stage to announce what the company has accomplished, and his vision for Reliance Industries (RIL) and related companies like Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, and more. During the meeting, Ambani touched upon Jio’s success so far in playing a part in India’s digital transformation.

During his address, Ambani said that Reliance Jio has, over the past years, consolidated its position as India’s number one digital service provider. Jio currently has 421 mobile broadband subscribers in India on its 4G network who consume about 20GB of data on an average monthly, nearly double the consumption Indian users saw a year before.

ALSO READ: RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced; Reliance to Launch FMCG Business this Year

Ambani further lauded the government’s Digital India initiatives including Aadhaar, Jan Dhan, UPI, RuPay, Start-Up India, and more. He said that with the government’s Start-Up India initiative, 73,000 startups have attracted nearly $63 billion (roughly Rs 5.04 lakh crores) in the last six years. “With both humility and pride, I would like to state that all these phenomenal accomplishments became possible because Jio built a world-class 4G digital infrastructure at the right time, with suffcient capacity, and offered it at the

most affordable price,” Ambani further said in his address.

Talking about the fixed broadband services, Ambani said that Jio’s pan-India optic fibre network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length, which is enough to go around the planet more than 27 times. There are more than 7 million connected premises on JioFiber broadband, a feat achieved in less than two years despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ambani further proceeded to announce 5G services in India, which will take the India’s 138th ranking in internet adoption leaps ahead.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here