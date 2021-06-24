Reliance Jio And Google Announce 5G Partnership And The Focus Is Also On Cloud

Reliance Jio will use Google Cloud to power Jio 5G solutions and its miscellaneous internal services such as JioSaavn, JioMart, and more, the company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced earlier today at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Reliance, last year, announced its ambitious plan to move towards an affordable 5G network with indigenous hardware to make India a “2G Mukt" (2G network-free) country. With the latest partnership, Reliance will also hope to accelerate digital services in the health and education industry in the country. Speaking more over the development, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the Reliance AGM and announced that collaboration would also help the Mukesh Ambani-led company shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

“Empowering businesses as they embark on their digital transformation is a key part of our mission in India, and I’m excited for the innovations this partnership will help unleash. We are proud to play a part in India’s next wave of technological innovation" Pichai added. At the moment, the timeline for the shift towards Google Cloud service remains unclear and more details are expected soon. Notably, Reliance and Google are also partnering to launch India’s “ultra-affordable" 4G Android smartphone dubbed JioPhone Next that runs on a tailored Android OS for first-time internet users in the country. Jio confirms that the JioPhone Next arrives in stores on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Excited to announce the next steps in our partnership with @RelianceJio to accelerate India’s digitization, starting with a new affordable Jio smartphone with an optimized @Android experience, and a 5G collaboration between Jio & @GoogleCloud.https://t.co/Wi9DExPU6b— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 24, 2021

The exact specifications remain unclear though it was announced that the device would feature a voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and a smart camera with augmented reality filters. The processor side details are still awaited. Meanwhile, readers can catch all live updates on the 44th Reliance AGM here.

