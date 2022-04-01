Reliance Digital Discount Days Sale to Go Live on April 2: Deals iPhone 13, Laptops and More

Reliance Digital has announced Digital Discount Days sale in India from April 2 to 17 and customers can grab deals and discounts on a variety of tech products. The deals are available across Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores, JioMart and the Reliance Digital website. Apart from deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering up to a 7.5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and coupons worth up to Rs 2,000. On select purchases worth Rs 80,000 and above, an additional discount of up to Rs 10,000 is also offered, Reliance says its retail stores will be a go-to destination for TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Televisions, ACs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, smartwatches, and Kitchen Appliances during the sale event.

At the Reliance Digital Discount Days sale, the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22+ Green colour variant will retail at the regular price of Rs 84,999 paired with sale deals. The latest iPhone 13 will be available for an effective price of Rs 61,900, including cashback, in-store discount, exchange value and exchange bonus. Customers can also check out India’s “first" 12th-Gen Core i5 HP laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 39.6cm (15-inch) Full-HD screen, Windows 11, and Microsoft Office 2021 at Rs 71,999. To top this, get benefits up to Rs 6,000 or Rs 2,000 instant discount and No Cost EMI at Rs 5,833, Reliance says. Additionally, select laptops are getting benefits worth up to Rs 12,000 or an instant discount of up to 5 percent with no-cost EMI offers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Launches Rs 259 Prepaid Plan With ‘Calendar Month Validity’: All Details

If you’re planning to get a new AC and refrigerator, the Reliance Digital Discount Days sale is offering deals. Customers can check out the LG 6-in-1 convertible with AI dual-inverter AC 1.5 ton, 5-star with EMI as low as Rs 2,799. The Panasonic side-by-side refrigerator with Japanese technology is available with EMI starting for as low as Rs 3,999 per month.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

If you’re planning to get a TV with 55-inch UHD smart TVs, the sale event will see devices such as Sansui TV for Rs 34,990, Toshiba TV for Rs 36,990, and BPL TV for Rs 39,990. Select Samsung QLEDs (55-inch and above) are available with a cashback of up to 20 percent and two years of warranty. Customers can also get the Samsung Soundbar T420 Black only at Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs 16,990). On purchasing the Samsung Soundbar, customers can take home a Google Home Mini Smart Speaker or JBL Live 25BT Bluetooth Earphone for free.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.