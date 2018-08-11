English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Reliance Digital Launches 'Digital India Sale' From August 11-15

Reliance Digital has started a 'Digital India' sale that will go on till August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reliance Digital Launches 'Digital India Sale' From August 11-15
A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board. (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Reliance Digital has announced Digital India Sale from 11 - 15 August in which it will be giving out offers for the Independence Day. Customers can also avail a 10% cashback on purchases made on all leading debit & credit cards like American Express, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. Reliance Digital is also offering Zero rupee down payment schemes on purchases. This offer will be available across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

During the sale, Reliance Digital has put up deals across all categories, including a range of HD LED TVs starting at 10,990, laptops along with freebies such as All-in-one printer & soundbar, refrigerators starting @ 11,490, Washing Machine starting @ 10,490 & appetizing offers on Mobiles & Accessories.

As per the company, Reliance Digital serves 4000 products spread across 200 international and national brands.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi at IIT Bombay Convocation Ceremony

Watch: PM Modi at IIT Bombay Convocation Ceremony

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...