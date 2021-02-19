Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores Will Be Offline Retailers for Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung recently launched its new Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone in India. Now, Reliance has announced that Reliance Digital and My Jio stores will be offline store partners for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F62. Starting February 22, Samsung Galaxy F62 buyers can view, experience, and purchase the latest smartphone from Samsung at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in India.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 came as the second Galaxy F-series of smartphones, after the Samsung Galaxy F41 that was launched in October last year. The Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched at a price of Rs 23,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and costs Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is going on sale starting February 22 and will be sold on Flipkart and Samsung's official store, apart from Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. Jio customers can also avail other exclusive offers like benefits worth Rs 10,000 including an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on a prepaid recharge of Rs 349 and vouchers worth Rs 7,000 from partner brands. Samsung, as an introductory offer, has announced a Rs 2,500 discount for buyers using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in three colour options - radiant green, radiant blue, and radiant grey colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a full-HD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy F62 further has a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up fron, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 4K video recording capabilities.

