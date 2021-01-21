Reliance Digital Offers Instant Discounts on Gadgets, Electronics at Digital India Sale

Reliance Digital, a leading consumer electronics store in India, has announced its special offers for the upcoming Digital India sale. As part of the special offer period starting Friday, January 22, Reliance Digital is extending a special 10 percent instant discount offer that will be applicable for customers holding either credit or debit cards of Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. “The benefit can also be availed on consumer durable loan transactions on Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, including cardless EMI transactions, to be posted as cash back,” stated Reliance Digital as part of its offer statement.

The offer is applicable across stores in all formats for Reliance Digital. This includes the physical Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, or the online Reliance Digital outlet. Customers shopping online will also be able to avail 3-hour instant delivery to home, or opt for store pickup of products, to avoid any concern of queues during the sale period. Earlier, Reliance Digital had announced a pre-booking offer that allowed customers to enjoy an extra Rs 1,000 discount upon pre-booking gadgets with a nominal sum of Rs 1,000. The pre-booking period was open from January 18 to January 20.

With all the special discounts and other existing deals available at the store, customers can get their hands on products such as the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, which can be bought at an effective price of just Rs 49,650. Wearable products such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch (LTE, 42mm variant) are priced onward of Rs 15,999, while Android smartphone enthusiasts can pick up choicest devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB variant) at a highly alluring price of just Rs 39,999.

Reliance Digital’s festive offers are also applicable on laptops, televisions and consumer electronics such as washing machines and air conditioners. Reliance Digital further sweetens the deal by offering customers with myriad EMI options, in order to easily purchase a product that they really wish or need at home.

