Reliance Digital Opens Pre-Bookings for Apple Watch 6, Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen

Reliance Digital has opened pre-booking orders for the latest lineup of products launched by Apple at its ‘Time Flies’ event earlier this month. The preorders are now open for Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the 8th generation iPad, while the 2020 iPad Air has not been included in the lineup yet. The preorders for the three products can be placed online via Reliance Digital’s website, or physically at a Reliance Digital or My Jio store. As part of the pre-booking offers, Reliance Digital states that users can avail an additional 5 percent cashback discount, in partnership with a number of popular banks.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced onward of Rs 40,900. Along with watchOS 7, the Watch Series 6 gets key new features such as an SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor – something that can prove critical in times of the coronavirus pandemic. It also gets a new Sleep monitoring app, an always-on Retina display, fall detection, an always-on altimeter and more. The Watch Series 6 gets both GPS and GPS + Cellular variants, and it also gets a neat new ‘Solo’ loop – an elastic band that has no notch or buckle, and can simply snap on to your wrist.

The Watch SE, meanwhile, is priced onward of Rs 29,900, and is designed to offer users a less expensive but equivalent Apple Watch fitness wearable experience. It retains most of the essential health and fitness features of the Apple Watch Series 6, while skipping on some. It gets more internal space to store apps, and retains the always-on altimeter from the Watch Series 6. However, it does miss out on the SpO2 sensor.

The 8th gen iPad, meanwhile, is an overhaul of Apple’s entry level tablet, and now features support for both Apple Pencil and the keyboard cover. It still retains the Touch ID in what is Apple’s older generation iPad design, but at Rs 29,900, offers an affordable entry point into Apple’s iPad and iPadOS tablet ecosystem.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.