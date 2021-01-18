Reliance Digital Republic Day Digital India Sale Brings Numerous Pre-Booking Discounts

Reliance Digital, one of India’s leading destination for gadgets and electronics, has announced the commencement of its Republic Day Digital India Sale, across both its offline and online stores. As part of the sale, alongside the already existing instant discount offers at the store as well as other special offers, customers can now pre-book their favourite electronic appliances and personal gadgets for a nominal sum of Rs 1,000 starting today, January 18 and Wednesday, January 20. Basis this pre-booking, customers who avail the offer will get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the actual price of the product, over and above any other offer that may be applicable to it.

Customers can also choose to pre-book products for Rs 2,000 during the prior booking period starting today, and in return, get Rs 2,000 off on the overall EMI amount of the appliances that they book. This can help users buying high value appliances and gadgets to reduce the amount of interest that they may accrue when buying a product, hence making it even more affordable on overall terms. The pre-booking period for the sale will run between today, January 18 and Wednesday, January 20. The Digital India Sale at Reliance Digital, on occasion of Republic Day, will run from Friday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 26.

Reliance Digital has also confirmed that all instant discount offers from banks and financial institutions, that are already existing on the platform, will also apply for the buyers during the sale. The limited period discount offers will be applicable on top of them. Furthermore, the offers can be availed at any physical Reliance Digital outlet or a MyJio store, as well as on Reliance Digital’s online shopping site. The e-commerce platform offers priority shipping to home on its products, as well as giving users the choice to shop from home and avail a store pick-up from their nearest outlet.

