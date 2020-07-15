Reliance Industries Chatbot Assistant on WhatsApp: Get Info On Virtual AGM, Dividends & More

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched a Chatbot Assistant on WhatsApp ahead of the first ever online annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, later today. This will be the 43rd AGM for Reliance Industries, and the virtual event is expected to attract a global audience, including shareholders. The WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant is designed to help shareholders with the onboarding process and also help with general FAQs, guidance for the Virtual AGM, voting on resolutions, Dividend and Taxation details as well as for sharing important links and documents. Users will also be able to access FAQ videos via the WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant.

To access the Reliance Industries’ AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant, you need to send “Hi” to +917977111111. It is recommended that you save this number in your phonebook as well for simpler access on WhatsApp. This Chatbot Assistant is powered by Haptik. Once you send the keyword to the Chatbot Assistant, you will get a menu of options via an instant message, from which you can select the relevant option number to proceed. The Reliance Industries’ AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant will be available on your WhatsApp across all platforms and devices which WhatsApp is available on. The Reliance Industries’ AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant will be available 24x7 for any queries.