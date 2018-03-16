Reliance Industries Wins FT ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards

Recognized for their innovation and bringing transformational change to India, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a leading provider of energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, telecommunications and digital services, was presented with the ‘Drivers of Change’ award at the Financial Times ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards, in a ceremony that took place in London last night. RIL’s demonstration of boldness was recognized by a panel of FT journalists and independent judges who selected the company out of six shortlisted businesses.The award provides recognition of RIL’s exceptional commitment to innovation-led, exponential growth within the areas of hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services. RIL’s vision has pushed them to achieve global leadership in many of their businesses, including their position as the largest polyester yarn and fiber producer in the world and India’s premiere mobile and digital services provider.After receiving the ‘Drivers of Change’ award, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, commented, “My sincere thanks to the Financial Times and ArcelorMittal for this honor. This recognition belongs to our 100,000 plus young colleagues of Jio, the most powerful Drivers of Change in India today. We at Jio, resolved to re-imagine, re-purpose and transform the digital services landscape in India. Today’s recognition makes our resolve stronger to make India a Better India, and our world a Better World.”Lionel Barber, editor of the FT, noted the achievement, commenting, “Mukesh Ambani has achieved change on a grand scale, from energy supply to 4G digital services. He is a worthy winner.”This year marks the 10th anniversary of the FT ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards, an awards initiative set up by the Financial Times to acknowledge business innovation and individual risk-taking despite a backdrop of global financial uncertainty. Alongside its winner, RIL, the ‘Drivers of Change’ award shortlist was composed of five other businesses including JAB Holdings, Kobalt Music, MercadoLibre, Planetary Resources and SoftBank Vision Fund.Previous honorees for the ‘Drivers of Change’ award include DeepMind Technologies (2016), FANUC (2015), HBO (2014), Alibaba (2013), MONDRAGON Corporation (2012), Amazon (2011), Apple (2010), Fiat (2009) and Ryanair (2008).(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)