Reliance Jio 5G Now Available In Haryana, Goa And More Cities: All Details

Reliance Jio continues to expand its 5G networks across India at a fast pace and on Tuesday it has introduced the True 5G network in 50 cities across 17 states and union territories.

This is the largest-ever Jio True 5G roll out in the country till date, and also means that Jio is the only 5G operator in some of the cities announced this week.

Jio True 5G now comes to three new states like Goa, Haryana and Puducherry, taking the total count of cities with active Jio True 5G network to 184 cities enjoying the high-speed 5G service. Jio is offering its special Jio Welcome Offer to Jio users in these cities, giving them the chance to experience 1Gbps+ data speeds on their mobile devices at no additional cost and using their existing 4G SIM card. Jio True 5G offers its network through the standalone 5G architecture without any dependence on its 4G network.

Jio True 5G offers its network in the best mix of spectrums across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz and 26 GHz bands under its wing.

Having these spectrums means Jio True 5G users get reliable high-speed data indoors with low-latency which is perfect for gaming, video streaming and more. Jio has major plans to expand 5G coverage to more cities and regions across India by the end of 2023.

