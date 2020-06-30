Reliance Jio Adds 2.44 Lakh New Users in Delhi as it Remains in The Lead in The Telecom Battles

Reliance Jio continues to be the leader among the telecom companies in terms of subscribers in New Delhi as it added over 2.44 lakh new users and captured 33.57% Customer Market Share in the month of February. This means Reliance Jio now has 1.8 crore users in the national capital, as it battles Airtel and Vodafone, as per the latest subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Reliance Jio’s network currently covers 100% of the population and has a strong retail network of more than 110 Jio stores and Reliance Digital stores put together and having a strong 25000+ retailer-base in Delhi. There are 34 Jio Centers in Delhi that helps in assisting with customer services.

Jio Platforms in India has more than 388 million subscribers, with significant investments made across the digital ecosystem that includes broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain. Interestingly, Reliance Jio headed by Mukesh Ambani has received investments to the tune of Rs 104,326.95 crores from the biggest names in the industry, with the likes of Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton investing in the company since April.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.