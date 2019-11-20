The winds of change are on the way. The prepaid and postpaid tariffs could undergo a significant change in the coming weeks, with Reliance Jio conforming that it will be complying with the regulation in tariffs, and with rivals Airtel and Vodafone-Idea also announcing intentions to change the tariff plans to make their businesses more sustainable. If you are a prepaid mobile user in India right now, you shouldn't really worry about what is going to happen. The best you can do right now is find the best value recharge plan for your requirement and save some money in the process. Here’s a comparison between the sub-Rs 200 prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio: Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio recently revised its popular Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan to offer unlimited calling to numbers on the Jio network and 300 minutes of calling to numbers on non-Jio networks. Apart from this, it also offers 1.5GB 4G data per day and 100 daily national SMS. While the plan used to offer 28 days of validity earlier, it is only valid for 24 days as of now. This pack also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.

Airtel: Rs 199, Rs 169 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Airtel is offering 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day under its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan, valid for 28 days. This prepaid plan also offers unlimited calls to all networks along with additional benefits such as a one-year subscription of Norton Mobile Security, complimentary subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream apps. While Airtel’s Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan comes with the same benefits as the Rs 199 plan, the daily data limit is restricted to 1GB per day. The additional benefits too, get cut down to just the subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream apps.

Vodafone: Rs 199, Rs 169 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day, with unlimited calls to all networks, and 100 daily SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days. Vodafone also offers a similar but cheaper version of this plan. Its monthly data pack priced at Rs 169 comes with almost the same benefits, like the unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days, but it offers only 1GB data per day.

Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

