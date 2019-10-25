Reliance Jio ‘All-in-One’ Plans Now Available for JioPhone Starting at Rs 75
JioPhone users are being offered the new all-in-one plans which include a combination of free calling and data.
Reliance Jio announced new All-In-One plans for the Jio mobile users in India last week which included unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, bundled calls to other mobile operators as well as data. The telecom operator has now announced similar plans for users of its 4G-enabled feature phone.
JioPhone users can now get the benefit of Jio’s all-in-one plans. According to the company, it is offering easy to remember price points with all services in one plan. The base plan starts at Rs 75, which is claimed to be the cheapest plan with unlimited voice and data in India.
As for the plans itself, for Rs 75 users get free Jio to Jio calls along with 500 minutes on other networks as well as 3GB data per month. The Rs 125 and Rs 155 plans offer the same calling (free Jio to Jio calling + 500 minutes to other networks) along with 14GB and 28GB of data respectively. The highest-priced plan is for Rs 185, which will offer the same calling features along with 56GB of data.
Recently the company had announced the ‘Jio Phone Diwali 2019’ festive offer where the JioPhone is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 699. The company is also allowing you to gift a JioPhone this Diwali along with bundled plans which start at Rs 800. These offers are applicable without any special conditions or exchange discounts.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
