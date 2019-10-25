Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Reliance Jio ‘All-in-One’ Plans Now Available for JioPhone Starting at Rs 75

JioPhone users are being offered the new all-in-one plans which include a combination of free calling and data.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance Jio ‘All-in-One’ Plans Now Available for JioPhone Starting at Rs 75
JioPhone users are being offered the new all-in-one plans which include a combination of free calling and data.

Reliance Jio announced new All-In-One plans for the Jio mobile users in India last week which included unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, bundled calls to other mobile operators as well as data. The telecom operator has now announced similar plans for users of its 4G-enabled feature phone.

JioPhone users can now get the benefit of Jio’s all-in-one plans. According to the company, it is offering easy to remember price points with all services in one plan. The base plan starts at Rs 75, which is claimed to be the cheapest plan with unlimited voice and data in India.

As for the plans itself, for Rs 75 users get free Jio to Jio calls along with 500 minutes on other networks as well as 3GB data per month. The Rs 125 and Rs 155 plans offer the same calling (free Jio to Jio calling + 500 minutes to other networks) along with 14GB and 28GB of data respectively. The highest-priced plan is for Rs 185, which will offer the same calling features along with 56GB of data.

Recently the company had announced the ‘Jio Phone Diwali 2019’ festive offer where the JioPhone is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 699. The company is also allowing you to gift a JioPhone this Diwali along with bundled plans which start at Rs 800. These offers are applicable without any special conditions or exchange discounts.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram