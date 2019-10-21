Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls

Reliance Jio has fired another shot in the telecom battles with rival operators including Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The company has announced new All-In-One plans for the Jio mobile users in India. The prices for these start at Rs 222 per month and included as a part of the tariff are unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, bundled calls to other mobile operators as well as data.

The All-In-One plans start at Rs 222 per month and this includes 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited calls to other Jio numbers across India, as well as 1000 minutes of voice calls to other mobile networks and unlimited SMSes. Jio says “every Rs 111 additional payment over base plan provides 1-month extra service”. This basically means the Jio All-In-One plan costs Rs 333 for 2 months and Rs 444 for three months—with the Jio user paying Rs 222 for the first month and Rs 111 for the subsequent months.

If you are already on Jio’s existing 2GB per day data plan, the cost for the same over three months works out to Rs 448. Instead, switching to the All-In-One plan brings the bill over the period of three months to Rs 444 and also includes 1000 minutes of calls to other mobile networks which would have otherwise been worth Rs 80 additionally, according to Jio. If we are to consider the same comparison over a period of two months, the cost of the All-In-One plan is Rs 333 as against Rs 396 of the earlier plan.

If you are currently subscribed to Jio’s existing 1.5GB data per day plan, the benefits include the 1000 minutes of calls outside the Jio network which would otherwise cost Rs 80, as well as extra GB’s of data at Re. 1 per GB—the customer is paying Rs 45 to get 42GB data as against the existing 3 month plan which costs Rs 399.

In comparison, Airtel has a Rs 249 per month tariff plan that bundles unlimited local + STD + roaming calls as well as 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The cost of this plan over a period of two months is Rs 498 and over three months would work out to Rs 747. Vodafone Idea has a Rs 229 plan that bundles unlimited local + STD + roaming calls as well as 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. This would cost Rs 458 over two months and Rs 687 over three months.

