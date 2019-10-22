Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge

After a very short period which could be considered as a lull, the telecom battles have resumed in earnest. Reliance Jio has fired a salvo with the new All-In-One plans for the Jio mobile users in India. The prices for these start at Rs 222 per month and included as a part of the tariff are unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, bundled calls to other mobile operators as well as 2 GB of daily 4G data. This takes on the Rs 249 plan by Airtel and the Rs 229 plan by Vodafone, for their respective prepaid mobile users in the country.

The Jio All-In-One plan start at Rs 222 per month and this includes 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited calls to other Jio numbers across India, as well as 1000 minutes of voice calls to other mobile networks and unlimited SMSes. This means you get 56 GB of data over a period of 28 days, the validity of this Rs 222 plan. The plan also bundles subscription for all of Jio’s apps, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Airtel has a Rs 249 per month tariff plan that bundles unlimited local + STD + roaming calls as well as 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The important thing to note is that all calls from Airtel to any mobile network in India are unlimited and free—this has been the bone of contention between Jio and other mobile networks in India just recently, because Jio now charges Rs 0.06 per minute for calls made to other mobile networks in the country.

Jio says that the 1000 minutes of calls to other mobile networks which are bundled with the All-In-One Plan would have otherwise been worth Rs 80 additionally.

The Airtel Rs 249 plan also bundles subscriptions for Airtel XStream video streaming service that includes premium content from platforms including Zee5 and Hooq as well as Live TV. You also get the subscription to the Airtel Wynk music streaming platform as well as a Rs 4 lakh Term Life Insurance plan from HDFC Life.

Vodafone Idea has a Rs 229 plan that bundles unlimited local + STD + roaming calls as well as 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. Remember, all calls irrespective of which network you are calling to, are unlimited and free. This also bundles subscription for the Vodafone Play app, for streaming video, music and more. Recently, Vodafone Idea told News18 that they do not want to burden customers with the task of identifying whether the call they are making is on-net or off-net, every time they decide to make a call. Vodafone Idea says all their subscription plans for prepaid and postpaid users on Vodafone and Idea do not distinguish between calls made within the Vodafone Idea network or to other mobile networks.

But this is where things get interesting, because unlike plans by Airtel and Vodafone, the subsequent few months are available for a much lesser price than a full recharge for another 28-days of validity. Jio says “every Rs 111 additional payment over base plan provides 1-month extra service”.. This means that the Jio All-In-One plan costs Rs 333 over 56 days (with 112 GB data) and Rs 444 over 84 days (with 168GB data). There is also a Rs 555 plan with a validity of 84 days, but this bundles 3000 minutes of calls to other mobile networks, while the rest of the pack benefits are the same as the others.

If you are to recharge your Airtel connection with this Rs 249 plan every 28 days, the cost would total up to Rs 498 for 56 days and Rs 747 for 84 days. Vodafone’s Rs 229 plan would cost Rs 458 over 56 days and Rs 687 over 84 days.

The new Jio All-In-One plans offer an advantage over the existing Jio plans as well. If you are already on Jio’s existing 2GB per day data plan, the cost for the same over three months works out to Rs 448. Instead, switching to the All-In-One plan brings the bill over the period of three months to Rs 444 and also includes 1000 minutes of calls to other mobile networks which would have otherwise been worth Rs 80 additionally, according to Jio. If we are to consider the same comparison over a period of two months, the cost of the new All-In-One plan is Rs 333 as against Rs 396 of the earlier plan. If you are currently subscribed to Jio’s existing 1.5GB data per day plan, the benefits include the 1000 minutes of calls outside the Jio network which would otherwise cost Rs 80, as well as extra GB’s of data at Re. 1 per GB—the customer is paying Rs 45 to get 42GB data as against the existing 3 month plan which costs Rs 399.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

