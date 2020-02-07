Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel had introduced Wi-Fi calling for its users in December last year. Along with the announcement, both the companies had shared a list of handsets compatible with the service. Adding to the list, a bunch of new Nokia phones now support Wi-Fi calling from both the telcos. Wi-Fi calling allows users to make and receive calls using Wi-Fi when there is no network coverage or weak signal strength, free of cost.

Jio has made its Wi-Fi calling service available to the following Nokia phones: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

On the other hand, these Nokia phones support Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling service: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

The Wi-Fi calling feature offered by the companies are available on a variety of smartphones from different brands, including Samsung, Apple and so on. For Android users, head to Settings and check for the software update for Android on your phone—this option is either in the About menu or somewhere in the main list of options, depending on which Android phone you are using. Apple iPhone users must head to Settings -> General -> About and check for the software update. Once this is done, you must restart your phone (chances are, the software update process will do that for you) and head to the mobile network or mobile data settings on the Android phone and Settings -> Cellular on the iPhone. Here, you need to enable VoLTE and the Wi-Fi Calling options.

