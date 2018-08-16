Reliance Jio And Airtel Offer Free Talk Time And Data to Prepaid Subscribers in Flood-Hit Kerala

A red alert has been issued in Kerala due to the rains, which have already resulted in 67 deaths. To help users stay in touch with their loved ones and remain connected, Jio has extended a complimentary 7 days Unlimited Voice and data pack to its users. Additionally, telecom operator Bharti Airtel is offering talk time credit, data, and extension of bill payment dates as part of relief measures to its customers in the flood-hit Kerala. Bharti Airtel will auto approve of Talk Time credit of up to Rs. 30 for all its prepaid mobile subscribers. In addition, the telecom operator will provide 1GB mobile data for all prepaid users in Kerala which will be valid for seven days.Airtel will deploy VSAT at five major relief centres in Kerala to provide free wi-fi and calling facility to people. People can charge (power) their mobile phones and make free calls from Airtel’s flagship stores located in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kayamkulam, Kannur, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.Airtel said that its network teams and partners are making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of lack of power supply and disruption in movement of fuel supplies.The unprecedented rains in Kerala have caused flooding and resulted in the death of 25 people in just the last 24 hours. Kochi airport has been shut down, and the army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are working on rescue and relief operations. All educational institutions are closed today. Due to floods in Kerala, the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspended their operations today. Water levels continued to rise in various dams across the state amid reports of incessant rains from Alappuzha, Kochi and other parts of the state.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)