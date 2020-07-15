Reliance Jio Announces Home-Grown 5G Solution, To Arrive in 2021

At its 43rd Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio has begun working on 5G connectivity. Jio is designing and developing a complete 5G solution from scratch. This means that the telco will not rely on third-party vendors for equipment, software or service support.

The made-in-India or ‘Atmanirbhar 5G’ will be deployed and launched in a years’ time once the spectrum is available, so we can expect Jio 5G to premiere for consumers sometime in 2021. The best part is that existing customers on 4G networks could easily upgrade to Jio 5G, since it is an all-IP network architecture. The company also has plans to export its 5G solutions globally once it deploys the framework successfully in India.

Reliance Jio expects 5G to transform various industries with its superfast connectivity solution. From agriculture where drones could deliver fast internet to farmers to maintain their crops, to industries that can make use of mixed reality through 5G to improve productivity as well as providing remote medical assistance where doctors and patients could interact digitally.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.