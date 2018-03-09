English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Announces Interactive Sports Experience on JioTV For Nidahas Trophy Viewers
Jio has announced a new and more interactive sports viewing experience for its JioTV users during the ongoing Nidahas trophy.
Jio has announced India's first ever interactive sports experience on JioTV. Representative Image. (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
JioTV announced today that it has introduced an interactive sports experience for consumers watching the ongoing tri-nation Nidahas trophy which is being shown exclusively on JioTV in India. With this, JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it - a completely new experience in the Live TV space.
Customers who watch the tri-series can:
1. Customize their viewing experience by selecting from 5 different camera angles
2. Experience audio from stump mic & stadium ambience for an immersive feel
3. Choose commentary in a language of their choice - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada
4. Get access to leading cricket experts and commentators including Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor
5. View score and other details on demand, on a single click
6. Watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six
Through this update, Jio aims to use technology to enable its viewers to have a more refined game-viewing experience.
“Interactivity in sports will transform the way sports is consumed in India. Jio continues to deliver the best and most premium content exclusively to its users through the Jio apps. Additionally, we have challenged status quo and redefined the existing user experience, with the help of technology. Jio will continue to bring a superlative consumer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.
JioTV users need to update to the latest version of the app from the relevant app store to get this feature. JioTV, which recently won the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award 2018 for the “Best Mobile Video Content”, has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy - a tri-nation T20 competition being played at Colombo from March 6 to 18, 2018 between host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India. JioTV will provide comprehensive coverage of the triangular series, enabling viewers in India to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices. The event coverage on JioTV will commence on match days at 6:25 pm. It will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
