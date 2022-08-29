Reliance Jio Announces “More Exciting Partnership” With Qualcomm: Here’s What’s New

Back in 2020, Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio Platforms announced a partnership to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualised RAN. One of the outcomes of the partnership was the achievement of over 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR software, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani announced “one more exciting partnership with Qualcomm”.

He described Qualcomm as “not only a global semiconductor and communications technology major” but also one of the valued investors of Jio Platforms. At the AGM, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon participated and said, “I am privileged to be speaking to all of you. The 5G spectrum auctions are behind us, and Jio is well positioned to drive digital transformation across all aspects of life in India with the acquisition of an excellent combination of rights in 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz spectrum.”

He further highlighted that Jio’s plans for reaching 1,000 cities is ambitious. “During the paradigm-shifting 4G rollout in 2016, our partnership delivered innovation at scale, including advanced LTE data services for devices used by consumers and micro-enterprises across India. The results have been incredible. According to GSMA, there has been a 50% improvement in the urban-rural connectivity gap. And data consumption has been increasing steadily, making India one of the highest data-consuming markets globally,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

“When I met Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, he spoke about accelerating advanced communication technologies for socio-economic advancement of all Indians. Jio, with Qualcomm, will enable right solutions to help achieve this goal. As an ecosystem enabler, Qualcomm actively supports innovative Indian semiconductor and hardware startups. I’m excited to be working together on cloud-native, scalable, and exible 5G infrastructure, in both mmWave and sub-6GHz, to develop an ecosystem that can extend beyond India,” added Amon.

“I was also happy to learn about Reliance’s efforts in Drones, Robotics, Automotive, Industry 4.0 and Private Networks. Reliance has the scale to take these solutions across industries and geographies. Our strategic partnership and complementary strengths spanning sectors and industry verticals will enable us to tackle this vast opportunity. As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, with Jio, we’re committed to developing the digital infrastructure that

enables the success of citizens and businesses, and achieves the new India envisioned by the Prime Minister. Paraphrasing Mukesh, 5G rollout is nally a top priority. Congratulations to the entire Reliance team and best wishes for another great year ahead,” he added.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

