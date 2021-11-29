Reliance Jio Announces New Prepaid Plans: The Most Value For Money ‘Monthly’ Plans

After Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio has hiked tariffs for prepaid plans. Despite the price hike, some of the new prepaid plans from Jio offer more value for the money spent when compared to Vi and Airtel. Considering the economical prepaid plans, Jio’s Rs 155 plan offers 2GB of data for the month, unlimited voice and 300 SMS. The same benefits are offered at Rs 179 by both Airtel and Vi. Also, the daily data plan of Rs 239 from Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days; Airtel and Vi offer the same benefit at Rs 299.

For Reliance Jio subscribers, it makes sense to opt for a plan with more validity. Of course, subscribers need to pay more initially but comparing the monthly cost, having a plan with 84 days validity offers more value than having a plan with 28 days validity. Another thing to consider is that if you buy the new plan before December 1, 2021, you will save more money.

So, here are plans with 84 days validity offering more value for the money spent:

Reliance Jio Rs 395 plan with 84 days validity

If you have access to Wi-Fi internet connection at your home and office and need a value for money plan for calls and SMS then considering the Rs 395 plan makes sense. With this plan you will get 6GB data for the entire 84 days duration, unlimited voice and 1000 SMS. If you do the maths, the cost comes down to around Rs 132 for 28 days. If you opt for a 28 days plan instead then you will have to pay Rs 155 for a similar benefit. Also, if you buy the new plan before December 1, you will get it for Rs 329.

Reliance Jio Rs 666 plan with 84 days validity

This plan offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. A plan with 28 days validity offering the same benefit now costs Rs 239. So, if you need data for browsing the internet then this plan offers more value than other options. Also, if you buy the new plan before December 1, you will get it for Rs 555, enabling you to save more money.

Reliance Jio Rs 719 plan with 84 days validity

This plan offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. If you buy this plan before December 1, you will get the same benefits for Rs 599. It is very similar to the above plan and only makes sense if you need slightly more data for social media usage and gaming. A plan with 28 days validity offering the same benefit now costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,879 plan with 365 days validity

If you can afford the initial cost of Rs 2,879 then buying this plan will provide 2GB data and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice. The effective monthly cost will stand around Rs 240. However, the plan offering the same benefits with 28 day validity will cost Rs 299.

