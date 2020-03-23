Reliance Jio Announces Special Initiatives to Fight Against COVID-19 in India

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic shaking up the world in fear, Reliance India Limited has announced a new support strategy in the country. The company has announced multiple initiatives targeting various sectors including healthcare, life-sciences, connectivity, and retail. Here are some of the initiatives announced in the tech space:

JioFiber

Work from home has become a mandate for most people across the country. If you are looking for a fast home broadband connection, the entry price point to the Reliance JioFiber broadband line-up is the Bronze plan priced at Rs 699 which offers up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data—of which 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. The second plan is called Silver and is priced at Rs 849 per month. This also offers 100Mbps speeds and bundles 400GB of data in total—here 200GB is base data and 200GB bonus data that is available for 6 months. For Rs 1,299 per month, you can get the Gold plan which offers 250Mbps of speed and 500GB of base data limit with a 6-month extra benefit of 250GB data. If the higher 500Mbps speed is what entices you, that will cost you Rs 2,499 per month for 1250GB data plus the 250GB extra data benefit which remains accessible for the next 6 months.

This is also the plan from which JioFiber allows access to the immersive VR experiences and the First Day First Show movie release premieres as well as a special sports event. The first 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month which bundles 2,500GB of data every month. The highest spec plan is priced at Rs 8,499 per month which offers 1Gbps speed and 5000GB data usage per month. All plans bundle subscriptions to streaming platforms including Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNxt, Voot and JioCinema. There are additional device upgrade options for long-term plans if you choose to pay in advance.

Jio Mobile

Reliance Jio recently also announced the launch of four new 4G data vouchers, which are designed to address the need for additional data and talktime minutes as most offices in India move to a work from home model due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new 4G data vouchers are offered for Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101, and can be clubbed with any of the existing prepaid plan that Jio users are on, to get more data and complementary extra non-Jio voice minutes as well.

For Rs 11, users will now get 800MB of 4G data (up from 400MB), and an additional 75 minutes of non-Jio talktime minutes. For Rs 21, users will get 2GB of 4G data (up from 1GB), and 200 additional non-Jio minutes. For Rs 51, users will get 6GB of extra data (up from 3GB) and 500 extra non-Jio minutes, and for Rs 101, users will get 12GB of extra data (up from 6GB) along with 1,000 minutes of extra non-Jio calling minutes.

Additionally, the telecommunication service has launched the all-new Work From Home plan at Rs 251. The Reliance Jio Work from Home plan offers 2GB data every day and comes with a validity of 51 days. However, this plan only comes with internet benefits, so there are no special benefits on calling or SMS. If the customer exhausts the daily limit of 2GB internet, he/she can continue to browse the internet at the speed of 64kbps. The reduced speed data will not have any limit.

Jio has also partnered with Microsoft Teams, to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practicing social distancing. With that, there some other 'Healthcare at Home' initiatives like the Symptom Checker that enables users to check their symptoms right at home to prevent unnecessary pressure on the medical system and also provides continuous real-time updates and information on the coronavirus situation.

Reliance Industries Limited’s subsidiary Jio Haptik Technologies is powering the Indian government’s new WhatsApp chatbot, called 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' to help address queries around the Coronavirus outbreak and disseminate verified information. This Chatbot has been developed by Jio Haptik for the Government as per their requirement, free of cost, and updated in real-time.

