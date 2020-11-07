Reliance Jio Announces Three Annual All-In-One Prepaid Plans With Up To 504GB Data

Telecommunications giant Reliance Jio has announced three new all-in-one annual prepaid plans for mobile users. The new recharge packs are ideal for those who require plans with long term validity. These plans start at Rs 1,001, and go up to Rs 1,501 with a validity of 336 days, and offer up to 504GB of total data. The plans are available for users to check out on Reliance Jio's website.

The Rs 1,001 all-in-one annual will give users 49GB of total data for 336 days, which translates to 150MB of data per day on an average. Further, the Rs 1,001 plan includes unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, and 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Apart from this, the Rs 1,001 plan gives buyers 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 1,301 plan, on the other hand offers 164GB of total data (500MB per day), along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls. The third and the most expensive plan worth Rs 1,501 provides 504GB of total data, capping at a 1.5GB per day limit and unlimited Jio to Jio calls. Both the Rs 1,301 and Rs 1,501 offer 12,000 Jio to non-Jio voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Like other Reliance Jio plans, the internet speed drops down after crossing the FUP limit on all the three plans.

Jio also offers four all-in-one plans with a month-long validity, which start from Rs 75 and go up to Rs 185. These plans offer up to 56GB of data with a 2GB per day cap. Instead of the 12,000 minutes voice calls to non-Jio phones, these plans offer 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Reliance Jio had last month announced the launch of a new made-in-India browser that focuses on data privacy and gives users the full control over their information, JioPage. The web browser is built on the Chromium Blink engine that is touted to provide faster page loads, efficient media streaming, emoji domain support, and encrypted connection. Additionally, the Jio browser supports eight Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.