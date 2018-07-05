English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ Movie Channels

Reliance Jio promises a 4K experience for its set-top box users.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
Reliance Jio, in its Reliance AGM 2018 keynote today, has unveiled a new set-top Box for the Indian TV viewers. The new set-top box by Jio will be called the GigaTV set-top box and will offer a 4K resolution on TV channels.

The new set-top box by Jio will also support voice commands in most of the Indian languages, the company claims, aiming to fulfil the motto "Bhasha anek, Bharat ek." In addition, the set-top box will also enable multi-party video conferencing, i.e. it will enable peer-to-peer video calls over the broadband through the Jio user's TV.

With the Jio GigaTV set-top box, Reliance Jio promises more than 600 movie channels, 1000s of movies as well as millions of songs to be available as and when the customer demands.

WHAT’S JIO FIBER

Jio states that its 'Jio Engineers' will set up the set-top box in the users' homes.

In addition to the JioGiga set-top box, the company has also announced that it has now doubled its user base since the last 22 months, crossing the 215 million mark.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
