Reliance Jio Brings True 5G With Welcome Offer to 11 Cities in India: All Details

Reliance Jio has made its True 5G available in 11 cities across India, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

As the first and only operator to offer 5G in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Chandigarh, Reliance Jio is leading the way in bringing next-generation connectivity to customers in these areas.

Jio users in the aforementioned cities will be entitled to receive the Jio Welcome—allowing Jio users to access unlimited data at ultra-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost. This offer is available starting today and allows Jio users in these select cities to fully experience the capabilities of the company’s high-speed data network.

Jio has three distinct advantages with its 5G network in India. Firstly, with stand-alone 5G architecture and advanced 5G network, there is zero dependency on 4G network. Secondly, Jio offers the best 5G spectrum coverage across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. And finally, Jio also offers Carrier aggregation for better efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology. These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of egovernance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”

He added, “We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

