Reliance Jio Celebration Pack: Select Users Can Now Get 10 GB Additional Data, Here is How to Check

Reliance Jio has announced a ‘Celebration Pack’, wherein a few select users will be eligible for an additional 10 GB data on top of what their plans offer. This offer is valid only for Android users of the network. The 10 GB plan is split into 2 GB data on 5 consecutive days. As per reports, users will get the benefit of the plan until October 31, 2018.In order to check additional data as well as data used during the day, download the MyJio app from Google Play Store. By just adding your number in the app you can get all the related information about your offer, usage, balance everything. Jio users can go the menu icon and tap on ‘My Plans’ in which you'll get the option of Jio Celebration Pack marked as Add-on offering.Reliance Jio has announced a new yearly plan for Rs 1,699 where Jio users can get up to 547GB data, unlimited voice and SMS with a validity of 365 days. In addition to this, Jio is also offering 100% cashback on all its plans above Rs 100, essentially making its 4G service free. The new yearly tariff plan is available only for prepaid users.Under the Jio Diwali offer, users can get 100% cashback on recharges above Rs 100. The cashback will be credited to Jio users in the form of Reliance Digital vouchers worth the same denomination as the recharge plan. These vouchers can be redeemed at Reliance Digital stores on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.