Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free

Back in September last year, Reliance Jio had announced the Jio Celebrations Pack where it promised to offer an additional 8GB of data in the following month of October. The company has now announced the offer once again, where it is offering free additional 4G data. The offer will be made available randomly between January 24 and January 28 with a validity of 5 days and an additional 2GB of 4G data offered each day which adds up to a data benefit of up to 10GB.You can check if you were eligible for the Jio Celebration Pack by using the My Jio app. To do so, open the app and go to the menu present on the top left corner. Head over to 'My Plans' section and if you see Jio Celebrations Pack section, it means that the complementary data pack has been activated on your connection, where you should get 2GB free data per day.Jio also announced the JioRail app which offers IRCTC ticket booking service. The app will allow customers to book and cancel tickets by using debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets, check PNR status, train information, timings, routes, seat availability and several other services at a click of a button on their JioPhones. It also allows Tatkal booking for any last minute travel plans. If a user does not have an IRCTC account, the app also allows them to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking.