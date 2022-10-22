Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani Launches 5G: Which Cities Will Get Jio 5G First, And More

In his first major announcement as the head of Reliance Jio, chairperson Akash Ambani announced the launch of 5G-enabled wi-fi service in Rajasthan’s famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara near Rajsamand on Saturday. The services will be expanded to other public places with high footfalls like railway stations and educational institutions, the company said.

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani said the Jio True 5G pilot beta trial had been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara. This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi on Dussehra (October 5).

“5G services are for everyone. From today, with Nathdwara, Chennai is also going to have 5G services,” Akash Ambani said, adding, “as stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G.”

He said: “Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled wi-fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer.”

Under the offer, customers with invitation only will get access to 5G service during the beta trial and they will be able to access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 gigabit per second.

The company said it is introducing “JioTrue5G-powered wi-fi services” in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and other places.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled wi-fi services.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015, too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

On October 1, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, Mukesh Ambani had said Reliance Jio, the nation’s biggest telecom firm, will expand 5G services to every part of the country by December 2023.

5G data speeds are expected to be about 10 times faster than those of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, and sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture and disaster monitoring.

WHICH CITIES IN INDIA WILL GET IT FIRST

In August, at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, the company had announced that it was all prepared to launch 5G services in India by Diwali, which is on October 24.

“To build pan-India True-5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. Already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in Jio5G network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one,” Reliance India Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani had said.

The company had said it will launch 5G-enabled services by Diwali in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. It will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover all of India in 18 months by December 2023. Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world.

Jio 5G world’s ‘largest and most advanced’

Jio claims to be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be standalone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and carrier aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse. “With 5G, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger the Internet of Things and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data,” Mukesh Ambani had said at the AGM.

Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 42 crore customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Tech News here