Reliance Jio Clocks 1.82 Crore Total Subscribers in Delhi With 34% Market Share: TRAI

Telecom giant Reliance Jio continues to dominate the mobile network sector in India. According to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Jio has managed to capture a market share of 34% accounting to 1.82 crore subscribers in the capital city of Delhi. The data further points out that Jio maintained market leadership for three consecutive months during Q1 2020 (January - March) where 2.59 lakh subscribers have added alone in the month of March.

According to Reliance Jio, its network covers 100% of population across the state with its retail network of more than 110 Jio stores and Reliance Digital stores put together and having a strong 25000+ retailer-base in Delhi. There are also a total of 34 Jio Centers in Delhi that help in assisting with customer services.

Just a day back, Reliance Industries Limited, the parent company of Reliance Jio grabbed its thirteenth consecutive deal with US-based Qualcomm Inc that will be investing Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. Qualcomm is the third strategic investor after Facebook Inc and US semiconductor company Intel in Jio Platforms, which comprises telecom company Jio Infocomm and movie, news and music apps. The deal with Qualcomm — the 13th such investment in 12 weeks—means Reliance has sold 25.24 percent in Jio. RIL has now raised Rs 118,318.45 crore in total from some of the world’s leading tech investors.

Facebook had bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22. Reliance has since sold stakes in Jio to global investors such as General Atlantic, KKR, Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Abu Dhabi state fund, Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Intel.